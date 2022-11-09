Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,050; silver at Rs 60,850 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 51,050 today, 9 November with a fall of Rs 110 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 51,160.

One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 60,850 after a rise of Rs 450. The rate of yellow metal differs daily due to important factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 46,800. The same amount of precious metal is priced at Rs 46,950 in New Delhi and Rs 47,580 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 51,050. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained for Rs 51,900 in Chennai and Rs 51,200 in New Delhi.

In Coimbatore and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,580 and Rs 46,950, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 51,900 in Coimbatore and Rs 51,200 in Jaipur.

In Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,800. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,850. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar is priced at Rs 51,050. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,100.

In Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,830 and Rs 46,850 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 51,080 in Nashik, while in Mysore, it is being sold at Rs 51,100.

In Vadodara and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,830 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,080 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, jumped 1.36 percent to Rs 51,620.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, witnessed a rise of 1.72 percent to Rs 61,888.00.

