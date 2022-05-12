Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,000; silver at Rs 60,400 per kilo

In New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being bought and sold at Rs 46,750, as per the Good Returns website

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 12 May, in India stands at Rs 51,000 after a fall of Rs 380 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 51,380. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 60,400, following a whopping fall of Rs 1500 from yesterday's obtaining price of Rs 61,900.

The price of the yellow metal differs daily owing to significant factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from a few cities across the country on Thursday:

In New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being bought and sold at Rs 46,750, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the expensive yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,870.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being traded at Rs 51,000 in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being vended for Rs 52,220 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 46,900 and Rs 47,870 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is further sold at Rs 51,150 in Jaipur and Rs 52,220 in Coimbatore.

Looking into regions including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,750. Even in cities such as Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 46,750. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas are priced at Rs 51,000, today.

In Ahmedabad and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being purchased at Rs 46,800 and Rs 47,870 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,050 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,220 in Madurai.

In other cities including Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,800 and Rs 46,900 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,080 in Nagpur and Rs 51,150 in Chandigarh.

An updated chart from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.41 percent to Rs 50,795.00. Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.28 percent and have currently settled at Rs 60,790.00.