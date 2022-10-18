Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,680 today, 18 October after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 60,500 with a whooping rise of Rs 5,200 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 55,300. The price of the yellow metal alters daily, due to factors including making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 46,460. The same amount of the yellow metal costs Rs 46,610 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 46,910.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 50,680. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained in Chennai for Rs 51,170 and in New Delhi, it is being retailed for Rs 50,830.

In Vadodara and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 46,510 and Rs 46,910, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,730 in Vadodara and Rs 50,170 in Coimbatore.

In Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,460. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Ahmedabad, the same amount can be purchased at Rs 46,510. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad, costs Rs 50,680. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Ahmedabad, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,730.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,490 and Rs 46,510, respectively. In Nagpur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,7100, and in Surat, it is acquired at Rs 50,730.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,610 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity can be obtained at Rs 50,830 in both of the above cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveal that gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – decreased by 0.27 percent to Rs 50,335.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, surged by 0.33 percent to settle at Rs 56,495.00.

