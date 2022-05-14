Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 50,670; silver at Rs 58,700 per kilo

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being procured in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 50,670

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 14 May stands at Rs 50,670 after witnessing a fall of Rs 820 from yesterday’s price of Rs 51,490. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 58,700 following a drop of Rs 2,100 from yesterday’s acquiring price of Rs 60,800.

Due to important factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes, the price of gold alters every day. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Saturday:

In Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,450, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being obtained in Chennai at Rs 47,640.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being procured in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 50,670. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 51,970 in Chennai.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 46,510 and Rs 46,600 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,730 in Ahmedabad and Rs 50,820 in Jaipur.

In other areas like Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,450. In Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being acquired at Rs 46,450. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is rated at Rs 50,670.

In Lucknow and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,600 and Rs 46,510 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,820 in Lucknow and Rs 50,730 in Surat.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,480 and Rs 46,600. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,700 in Nagpur and Rs 50,820 in Chandigarh.

According to the revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.53 percent to Rs 49,909.00. While Silver futures witnessed a rise of 1.07 percent and settled at Rs 59,382.00.