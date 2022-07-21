Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 50,620; silver at Rs 55,900 per kilo

In cities like Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,550 and Rs 46,670, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is vended at Rs 50,770 in Lucknow and Rs 50,920 in Coimbatore

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,620 after a rise of Rs 110 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 50,510. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 55,900, observing an increase of Rs 300 in its rate.

Due to factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes, the price of the desired yellow metal changes daily. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Thursday, 21 July:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is traded at Rs 46,400. Whereas, the same amount of the yellow metal is traded at Rs 46,670 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is retailed at Rs 50,620 and the same quantity is valued at Rs 50,920 in Chennai.

In cities like Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,550 and Rs 46,670, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is vended at Rs 50,770 in Lucknow and Rs 50,920 in Coimbatore.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,400. In Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 46,450. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala and Vijayawada is being acquired at Rs 50,620 while in Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore, it is being bought at a price of about Rs 50,670.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,420 and Rs 46,550, respectively. In Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,650, while in Chandigarh it is rated at Rs 50,770.

In Nashik and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,480 and Rs 46,670 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is offered at a price of Rs 50,700 in Nashik and Rs 50,920 in Madurai.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, decreased by 0.25 percent to Rs 50,193.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 September, 2022, also witnessed a fall of 0.28 percent and settled at Rs 55,573.00.

