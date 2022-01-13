Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 48,940; silver reaches Rs 65,000 per kilo
As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital and financial capital is traded at Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,940
The procuring price of ten grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 48,940 in India today, 13 January, after seeing a rise of Rs 350 from yesterday’s vending price that was Rs 48,590. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is sold at Rs 65,000, after observing a whopping rise of Rs 4,200 from yesterday’s purchasing price that was Rs 60,800.
The yellow metal’s rate varies every day due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Below is a list of gold rates in a few popular Indian cities on 13 January:
As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital and financial capital is traded at Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,940. In Kolkata and Chennai, the price of the yellow metal reached Rs 47,100 and Rs 45,000 for the same quantity.
As of the 24-carat gold rate, ten grams in Mumbai and New Delhi is obtained at Rs 48,940 and Rs 51,210, respectively. Furthermore, in Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in-demand metal is bought and sold, at Rs 49,010 and Rs 49,800 respectively for 10 grams.
Looking into other cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is traded at Rs 48,880. On the other hand, 22-carat purity is being procured at Rs 44,800 in both these southern cities, today.
However, in Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently being obtained at Rs 44,800. For the same amount, the rate of 24-purity has touched Rs 48,880 in both these cities. In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is bought and sold at Rs 44,800 while 24-carat purity is procured at Rs 48,880.
As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the stats reveal that the gold futures increased by 0.25 percent in value to reach Rs 47,808.00, while silver futures also observed a rise by 1.27 percent taking the value to Rs 61,878.00.
also read
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 48,590; silver touches Rs 60,800 per kilo
As of the 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams in New Delhi is purchased at Rs 50,900 and in Mumbai, the much-in-demand metal is bought and sold for Rs 48,590 for the same amount
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat purity reaches Rs 48,610; silver stands at Rs 60,700 per kilo
As for 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams of the precious metal is sold at Rs 48,610 and Rs 51,010
Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 48,510; silver stands at Rs 60,400 per kilo
According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is bought and sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 46,510 and Rs 46,750, respectively