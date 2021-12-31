Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 48,760; silver at Rs 61,600 per kilo

Data from Multi Commodity Exchange revealed that the value of gold futures rose by 0.07 percent and reached Rs 47,871.00. While, silver futures also witnessed a rise by 0.47 percent to reach Rs 62,126.00

In India, the procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 48,760 today, 31 December after witnessing a drop of Rs 250 as against yesterday’s selling price which was Rs 49,010. Silver, on the other hand, is being sold for Rs 61,600 per kilo after seeing a fall of Rs 900 from yesterday’s vending price that was Rs 62,500.

The yellow metal’s price differs everyday due to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges in the country. Here is a list of gold prices in a few metro cities on the last day of the year:

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital (Delhi) and financial capital (Mumbai) is Rs 47,050 and Rs 46,760. Meanwhile, for the same quantity, in Kolkata and Chennai, the rate of the precious metal stands at Rs 47,050 and Rs 45,020, respectively.

As per the Good Returns website, the trading value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 51,320 and Rs 48,760. Additionally, in Chennai and Kolkata, the much-in-demand metal is bought and sold at Rs 49,120 and Rs 49,750, respectively.

Looking at other cities including Lucknow and Coimbatore, 22-carat purity is traded at Rs 45,600 and Rs 45,020, today. Likewise, in both the cities, the rate of the same amount of 24-carat gold has reached Rs 48,500 and Rs 49,120.

In God’s own country - Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,900 while for the same amount, 24-carat gold is purchased at Rs 48,990. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat reached Rs 48,990 while for the same quantity, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 44,900 today in both cities.

As per the revised rates in Chandigarh, the purchasing price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 48,790 for 10 grams while the same quantity of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,890.

