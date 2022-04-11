Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at 53,020; silver valued at Rs 67,100 per kilo

The value of gold in India varies daily due to excise duty, making charges, state taxes and other factors.

The price of 24-carat gold on 11 April, Monday is Rs 53,020, indicating no change from yesterday’s value. One kilo of silver is valued at Rs 67,100, after a steep fall of Rs 4,400 from yesterday’s price.

The value of gold in India varies daily due to excise duty, making charges, state taxes and other factors. Here is the price of the precious yellow metal in some Indian cities on 11 April:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,600, according to the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,190.

If we look the value of 24-carat in the four metro cities, 10 grams is priced at Rs 53,020 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is Rs 53,660, today.

In Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 48,600. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,020 in the three southern regions.

In Pune and Vadodara, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 53,120, while the same amount of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,700.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 22-carat of the yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,750 for 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold in the two cities stands at Rs 53,170 currently.

In Mangalore, Bhubaneshwar and Visakhapatnam, 22-carat is being sold for Rs 48,600 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 53,020 in the three cities.

In Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,700, while the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 53,120.

If we look at the latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, due to mature on 3 June, dipped 0.02 percent to Rs 52,060.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 May, also slipped 0.02 percent to Rs 66,980.00.

