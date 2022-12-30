Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 54,930; silver at Rs 71,300 per kilo

In India, ten grams of 24-carat gold rose Rs 330 to reach Rs 54,930 today, 30 December. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 71,300. The price of gold alters daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 50,350. The same quantity of the expensive metal is being traded at Rs 50,500 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,140.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 54,930. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 55,790 in Chennai and Rs 55,080 in the national capital.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 50,400 and Rs 50,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,980 in Bengaluru and Rs 54,930 in Hyderabad.

In Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,500. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,080 in the three cities.

In Patna, Ahmedabad, and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,400. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 54,980 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data signifies that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, fell 0.11 percent to Rs 54,911.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, also dropped 0.21 percent to Rs 69,620.00.

