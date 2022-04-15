Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 54,060; silver trades at Rs 70,000 per kg

According to MCX, gold futures declined 0.17 per cent to Rs 52,991.00 and silver futures fell 0.53 per cent to Rs 69,100.00

The market value of both gold and silver has observed a surge today, 15 April. Ten grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 54,060, up by Rs 220 from yesterday. One kilo of silver increased Rs 700 from yesterday's value to reach Rs 70,000 today.

Here's a rundown of some of today's gold rates in major cities:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,550 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of valuable yellow metal is being purchased for Rs 50,050.

Looking at 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal is valued at Rs 54,060 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold in Chennai for Rs 54,600.

In Patna, Nashik, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 49,580. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,090 in the three cities.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 49,550. The same amount of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,550 in Mysore, Vishakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar as well. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,060 in all of the above-mentioned regions.

Moreover, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be acquired in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh for Rs 49,650. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,210 in these cities. In Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,050, while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,600.

In Ahmedabad and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,600. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,100 in the two western cities.

Gold futures, which are due to mature on 3 June this year, declined 0.17 percent to Rs 52,991.00, according to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data. Silver futures, on the other hand, fell 0.53 percent to Rs 69,100.00.

