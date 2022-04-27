Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 52,850; silver stands at Rs 65,000 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 48,440, today

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 27 April, reached Rs 52,850, witnessing a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,860. Whereas, one kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 65,000, following a fall of Rs 450 from yesterday’s purchasing price of Rs 65,450.

The price of the precious yellow metal fluctuates daily due to significant factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Wednesday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 48,440, today. The same quantity of the much in demand metal is being obtained at Rs 48,800 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the metal is being traded at Rs 52,850 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 52,240 in Chennai.

In Patna and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,490 and Rs 48,520 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,900 in Patna and Rs 52,930 in Surat.

In regions including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,440. Similarly, in Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Mangalore, 22-carat purity of the metal is being purchased at Rs 48,440. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,850 in all the above areas.

In Coimbatore and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,800 and Rs 48,490 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,240 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,900 in Nagpur.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,590. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 53,000 in Jaipur and Chandigarh.

As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.34 percent to Rs 51,569.00. Silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.25 percent and settled at Rs 64,950.00.

