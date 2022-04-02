Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 52,480; silver valued at Rs 66,800 per kilo
According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 48,110 in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata
The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 2 April, is Rs 52,480, up to Rs 10 from yesterday's value. The value of one kilo of silver is Rs 66,800 today, down Rs 800 from yesterday's price of Rs 67,600.
The value of the precious yellow metal alters daily due to state taxes, making charges, excise duty and other issues. Here are the gold rates for Saturday in a few Indian cities:
According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 48,110 in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. In Chennai, the price of the same quantity of 22-carat purity is Rs 48,380.
When it comes to 24-carat gold prices, 10 grams of yellow metal is valued at Rs 52,480 in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,740.
In Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala and Vijayawada, 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,110 for 10 grams. The value of 24-carat gold in the above regions is Rs 52,480.
In Pune, Patna, Nagpur, Vadodra and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,190. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,560 in the four cities.
In Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,260. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is currently being purchased at Rs 52,630 in these cities.
Moreover, in Ahmedabad and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being sold at Rs 48,150. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,520 in the two western cities.
Gold futures, which are due to mature on June 3 this year, fell 0.93 percent to Rs 51,680.00, according to updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data. Silver futures, meanwhile, fell by 1.05 percent to Rs 66,776.00.
