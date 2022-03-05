Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 52,050; silver jumps to Rs 70,000 per kilo

The price of gold changes daily due to various factors such as state taxes, excise duties and making charges.

The price of 10-grams of 24-carat gold on Saturday, 5 March, reached Rs 52,050, marking a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s price. The value of one kilo of silver jumped Rs 2,000 to reach Rs 70,000 today.

The price of gold changes daily due to various factors such as state taxes, excise duties and making charges. Here is the price of gold in some major Indian cities today:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,710. In Chennai, the value of the same quantity of 22-carat purity currently stands at Rs 48,840, according to the Good Returns website.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,050 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of the precious metal is being bought and sold at Rs 53,280.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mysore, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,710 for 10 grams. The price of 24-carat purity in the three southern cities currently stands at Rs 52,050.

In Kerala, 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,050 for 10 grams, while the same quantity of 22-carat purity is priced at Rs 47,710. In Coimbatore and Madurai, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,840 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 53,280.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased for Rs 47,860 in Lucknow and Chandigarh. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the two northern cities is being purchased at Rs 52,200.

In Pune and Vadodara, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,120 and Rs 52,110, respectively, for 10 grams. The same quantity of 22-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,760, respectively. In Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold currently stands at Rs 52,080, while the same amount of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 47,740.

Latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, gained 1.50 percent to reach Rs 52,549.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 May this year, rose 1.87 percent to Rs 69,173.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.