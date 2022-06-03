Gold futures increased by 0.72 percent to Rs 51,230.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, also observed a rise of 1.28 percent and reached Rs 62,369.00.

In India, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 3 June, has touched Rs 51,930, gaining Rs 110 from yesterday's price. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,400 after an increase of Rs 800.

The rate of the yellow metal differs daily owing to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Friday, 3 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,600, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being sold at Rs 47,750.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi is being retailed at Rs 51,930. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded in Chennai at Rs 52,100.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,030 in Pune and Rs 52,100 in Lucknow.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 47,600. In Mangalore, Bhubaneswar, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 47,600. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,930 in all the above areas.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,800 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,030 in Nagpur and Rs 52,080 in Chandigarh.

In Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,750, and Rs 47,700. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 51,700 in Madurai and Rs 52,030 in Patna.

