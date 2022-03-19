Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 51,770; silver trades at Rs 69,000 per kilo

In Lucknow and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 47,600 for 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,910.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 51,770 today, 19 March, after an increase of Rs 10 from yesterday’s purchasing price. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 69,000, marking no change from yesterday's value.

The price of gold changes every single day due to a variety of factors such as excise duties, making charges and state taxes. Here is the value of gold in some Indian cities this Saturday:

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,450 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 48,220 in Chennai.

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi stands at Rs 51,770, according to the Good Returns website. In Chennai, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 52,600.

In Bengaluru, Mysore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat of the precious yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,770. The same quantity of 22-carat purity in the three southern cities is valued at Rs 47,450. In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat purity stands at Rs 47,450, while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,770.

In Lucknow and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 47,600 for 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 51,910.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,480 and Rs 47,520 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 51,790 and Rs 51,830, in the two cities.

In Madurai and Coimbatore, 22-carat gold is valued Rs 48,220 for 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 52,600, today. In Patna, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 51,790 for 10 grams, while the same amount of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 47,480.

If we look at the recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures, the value of gold futures dipped 0.33 percent to Rs 51,475.00. Silver futures also fell 0.72 percent to settle at Rs 67,950.00.