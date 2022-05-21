Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 51,330; silver touches Rs 61,400 per kilo

The price of the yellow metal varies on a daily basis due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Read on to find out the gold rates in your city on Saturday, 21 May

Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 21 May, rose by Rs 380 to reach Rs 51,330. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 61,400, witnessing a decline of Rs 300 from yesterday's value of Rs 61,700.

The price of the yellow metal varies on a daily basis due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Read below to know the gold rates from different cities across the country on Saturday, 21 May:

In New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,050, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,170 in Chennai.

As far as the 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of the yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,330 in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 52,550.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,200 and Rs 48,170 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,480 in Lucknow and Rs 52,550 in Madurai.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,050. Similarly, in Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Vijayawada, the same amount of gold is also being purchased at Rs 47,050. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 51,330 in all the above areas.

In Nagpur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,150 and Rs 47,100 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 51,380 in Nagpur and Rs 51,400 in Surat.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,200 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,480 in both the cities.

According to updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures that are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased 0.60 percent to Rs 50,845.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, dropped 0.23 percent to settle at Rs 61,421.00.

