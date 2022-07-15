Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 51,160; silver at Rs 57,000 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures dipped 0.03 per cent to Rs 50,215.00 and silver futures dropped 0.23 per cent and settled at Rs 54,906.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 15 July, is priced at Rs 51,160 in India after a rise of Rs 210 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 57,000, also witnessing a gain of Rs 600 from yesterday’s rate.

Owing to factors including state taxes, excise duty, and making charges, the price of the desired yellow metal alters daily. Here are the gold rates from different Indian cities on Friday, 15 July:

In Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be acquired at Rs 46,900. As per the Good Returns website, the same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold at Rs 46,760.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the yellow metal in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi is being sold at Rs 51,160. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in Chennai is being purchased for Rs 51,010.

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 46,930 and Rs 47,050, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,190 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,310 in Lucknow.

In regions like Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,900, while in Bengaluru, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 46,950. In Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar and Vijayawada, the same amount of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 46,900.

Furthermore, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar and Vijayawada is valued at Rs 51,160. While in Bengaluru, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,220.

In Madurai and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,760 and Rs 46,930, respectively. In Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,010, while in Surat it is Rs 51,190.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,970 and Rs 47,050. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,180 in Nashik and Rs 51,310 in Chandigarh.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the recent data shows that gold futures, which will mature on 5 August, dipped 0.03 per cent to Rs 50,215.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, also dropped 0.23 per cent and settled at Rs 54,906.00.

