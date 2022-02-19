Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 50,510; silver trades at Rs 63,800 for one kilo
The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country gained to Rs 50,510 today, 19 February, witnessing a rise of Rs 540 from yesterday’s buying price. One kilo on silver is currently priced at Rs 63,800, up by Rs 400 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 63,400.
The price of gold fluctuates every single day due to a variety of factors including excise duties, state taxes as well as making charges. Here is the gold rate in major cities today, 19 February:
In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,300. In Chennai the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is priced at Rs 47,920, according to the Good Returns website.
If we look at the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams in Mumbai and New Delhi is valued at Rs 50,510. In Kolkata and Chennai, the same quantity is being bought and sold at Rs 50,510 and Rs 51,590, respectively.
In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 46,300. The selling price of the same quantity of 24-carat purity is Rs 50,510 in all three southern cities. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala is being traded at Rs 50,510, while the price of the same amount of 22-carat purity stands at Rs 46,300.
In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is currently priced at Rs 46,200 and Rs 46,260, respectively. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in the two cities is valued at Rs 50,380 and Rs 50,420.
In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 46,350. The value of 24-carat gold in both the cities stands at Rs 50,700.
In Patna and Surat, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,200 for 10 grams. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,400.
If we look at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website, the value of gold futures fell 0.53 percent to Rs 50,123.00. Silver futures, set to mature on 4 March 2022, rose 0.05 percent to Rs 63,896.00.
