Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,640; silver stands at Rs 65,400 per kg

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital and financial capital is being valued at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,640.

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 22 January touched Rs 49,640 after observing a Rs 50 rise from yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 49,590. On the other hand, one-kilo silver is being vended at Rs 65,400, witnessing an increase of Rs 800 from yesterday's procuring price that was Rs 64,600.

The value of gold differs every day owing to factors such as making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Here is the price of gold in major Indian cities today:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital and financial capital is being valued at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,640. Similarly, in the city of joy (Kolkata) and city of temples (Chennai), 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,800 and Rs 45,940 respectively.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai and New Delhi is being bought and sold at Rs 49,640 and Rs 52,100, respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being acquired at Rs 50,120 and Rs 50,500.

Looking into other cities including Nashik and Mysore, 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,900 and Rs 45,650, respectively. For the same amount, 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 49,450 and Rs 49,800, today.

In Kerala and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,650 and Rs 46,900 while 24-carat purity for the same amount is valued at Rs 49,800 and Rs 49,450 in both these places.

Coming to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 24-carat gold for 10 grams is vended at Rs 49,800 and the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 45,650 in both the southern cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data’s updated list reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 4 February this year, decreased by 0.30 percent to Rs 48,236.00. Meanwhile, silver futures, which will mature on 4 March, also witnessed a decline by 0.86 percent to Rs 64,820.00.