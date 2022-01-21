Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,600; silver stands at Rs 65,400 per kg

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price in Mumbai and New Delhi is currently Rs 47,600 and Rs 47,710, respectively

The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 21 January stands at Rs 49,600 in India, after witnessing a Rs 10 rise from yesterday’s acquiring price that was Rs 49,590. Meanwhile, silver is being bought and sold at Rs 65,400 for one kilo, observing an increase of Rs 800 from yesterday's obtaining price that was Rs 64,600.

Gold price varies every day due to factors including making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Here is the rate of gold in major Indian cities today:

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price in Mumbai and New Delhi is currently Rs 47,600 and Rs 47,710, respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,820 for 10 grams and in Kolkata, the rate of 22-carat gold for the same quantity is Rs 47,810, as per the Good Returns website.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of yellow metal in New Delhi and Mumbai, are being sold at Rs 52,050 and Rs 49,600, respectively. Likewise, in Kolkata and Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is being procured at Rs 50,510 and Rs 50,010 for the same quantity.

Looking into other cities like Lucknow and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is presently valued Rs 46,410 and Rs 47,910, respectively. Furthermore, 24-carat purity of the same amount is being sold at Rs 49,410 and Rs 50,010, respectively.

In Chandigarh and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,410 and Rs 45,560 while for the same amount, 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,410 and Rs 49,710 in both these places. Then coming to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 24-carat gold is vended at Rs 49,710 for 10 grams and 22-carat gold is being obtained for the same quantity at Rs 45,560 in both the southern cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveal that gold futures, which are set to mature on 4 February this year, increased by 0.14 percent to Rs 48,449.00. However, silver futures, which will mature on 4 March, declined by 0.33 percent to Rs 65,161.00.

