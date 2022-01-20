Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,160; silver stands at Rs 63,200 per kg

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,160 and for the same quantity, 22-carat purity is being bought and sold in New Delhi at Rs 47,250, as per the Good Returns website.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 49,160 in India, today, 20 January, after a rise of Rs 70 from yesterday’s procuring price that was Rs 49,090. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being traded at Rs 63,200, after witnessing a whopping rise of Rs 1,500 from yesterday's obtaining price that was Rs 61,700.

The price of the much-in-demand metal changes every day due to various factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below is the rate of gold in major Indian cities today:

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,160 and for the same quantity, 22-carat purity is being bought and sold in New Delhi at Rs 47,250, as per the Good Returns website. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,400 for 10 grams and in Chennai, the value of 22-carat gold of the same quantity is Rs 45,430.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in New Delhi and Mumbai, are being sold at Rs 51,500 and Rs 49,160, respectively. Likewise, in Kolkata and Chennai, the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold at Rs 50,100 and Rs 49,560 for the same quantity.

Looking into other cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 49,200 for 10 grams and 22-carat gold is being procured for the same amount at Rs 45,100 in both the southern cities.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 22-carat gold currently reached Rs 45,900 and Rs 45,430, respectively. Additionally, 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 48,800 and Rs 49,560 for 10 grams, respectively. In Kerala and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,100 and Rs 45,900 while for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,200 and Rs 48,800.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that gold futures, set to mature on 4 February this year, decreased by 0.01 percent to Rs 48,374.00. Meanwhile, silver futures rose by 0.13 percent to Rs 64.489.00.