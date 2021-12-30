Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,010; silver at Rs 62,500 per kilo

Gold futures' price fell by 0.39 percent to reach Rs 47,855 and silver futures also witnessed a fall of 1.03 percent and touched Rs 61,867, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 30 December reached Rs 49,010, after seeing a rise of Rs 790 as compared to yesterday’s selling price which was Rs 48,220. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is rated at Rs 62,500, experiencing no rise or fall from its vending price.

Gold price differs daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Here is a list of top Indian cities and their gold price on 30 December:

As per the Good Returns website, ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Delhi (national capital) and Mumbai (financial capital0 at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,010 respectively. Additionally, for the same quantity in Chennai and Kolkata, the precious yellow metal is procured at Rs 45,270 and Rs 47,300.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in New Delhi and Mumbai are being sold at Rs 51,600 and Rs 49,010, today. In Kolkata and Chennai, the marketing price of 24-carat purity for the same amount is Rs 50,000 and Rs 49,390.

In other cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,260. For the same amount, the retailing price for 22-carat gold in both these cities is Rs 45,150.

In Surat and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat is being sold at Rs 49,200 and Rs 48,800 while 22-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 46,650 and Rs 45,900 respectively. Likewise, in Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat is traded at Rs 49,540 and 22-carat of gold currently stands at Rs 47,290.