The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India on Saturday, 15 January, touched Rs 48,980, marking a decline of Rs 120 from yesterday’s purchasing value of Rs 49,100. The price of silver rose by Rs 200, making it to Rs 62,200 for one kilo.

The value of gold in the country changes daily due various factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Here is the value of the precious yellow metal in major cities today:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,150 while in Mumbai, the same amount is valued at Rs 46,980. In Chennai, 22-carat of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 45,450 for 10 grams. In Kolkata, the purchasing price of the same is Rs 47,300, according to the Good Returns website.

If we look at the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it is being sold at Rs 51,440 and Rs 48,980 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. In Kolkata, the same quantity is being bought at Rs 50,000 while in Chennai it is valued at Rs 49,590.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,000 while the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,100. In Jaipur and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 47,200 and Rs 46,500, respectively. For 10 grams of 24-carat purity, the value is Rs 49,400 and Rs 49,070, respectively.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 45,000 for 10 grams. Furthermore, 24-carat purity of the same amount is valued at Rs 49,100 in both the southern cities.

In Lucknow and Mangaluru, 24-carat of the yellow metal is being bought at Rs 48,700 and Rs 49,100, while 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being vented at Rs 45,800 and Rs 45,000.

In Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,700 while the same amount of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 45,800.

If we look at the updated data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, set to mature on 4 February this year, rose by 0.18 percent to Rs 47,820.00. Silver futures, which are due to mature on 6 March this year, fell by 0.44 percent to Rs 61,645.00.