Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 48,590; silver touches Rs 60,800 per kilo

As of the 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams in New Delhi is purchased at Rs 50,900 and in Mumbai, the much-in-demand metal is bought and sold for Rs 48,590 for the same amount

In India, the selling price of ten grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 48,590 today, 12 January, after seeing a decline of Rs 20 from yesterday’s selling price, which was Rs 48,610. Whereas, one kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,800, after observing a rise of Rs 400 from yesterday’s purchasing price that was Rs 60,400.

The much-in-demand yellow metal’s rate differs daily due to factors such as state taxes, making charges and excise duty.

Each day, the price of gold varies due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Here is a list of gold rates in a few major Indian cities on 12 January:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is traded in the national capital and financial capital at Rs 46,650 and Rs 46,590, as per the Good Returns website. While, the price of the precious yellow metal, in the city of joy (Kolkata) and city of temples (Chennai), touched Rs 46,850 and Rs 44,870 for the same quantity.

As of the 24-carat gold rate, 10 grams in New Delhi is purchased at Rs 50,900 and in Mumbai, the much-in-demand metal is bought and sold for Rs 48,590 for the same amount. Furthermore, in Chennai and Kolkata, 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 48,950 and Rs 49,550 respectively for 10 grams.

Other cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, have also shared their updated price, so as per the recent updates, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 48,760. On the other hand, in both these southern cities 22-carat of purity is being purchased at Rs 44,700.

In Lucknow and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is obtained at Rs 45,500 and Rs 46,720. For the same quantity, the price of 24-carat gold in both these cities has touched Rs 48,400 and Rs 48,920. In Kerala, 22-carat purity is obtained at Rs 44,700 for 10 grams while 24-carat gold is purchased at Rs 48,760.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveal that gold futures increased by 0.50 percent in value to touch Rs 47,690.00. However, silver futures saw a rise by 0.77 percent and the value stood at Rs 61,134.00.