Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 48,100; silver valued at Rs 61,700 per kilo

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is being vended for Rs 46,480 and Rs 47,190, today

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased today, 17 January (Monday) in India at Rs 48,100, after witnessing a fall of Rs 990 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 49,090. On the other hand, one kilo silver is sold at Rs 61,700, witnessing no change from its earlier price.

The price of the precious yellow metal is revised daily due to factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below is the value of gold in major cities across the country today:

In the National Capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,130 while in the financial capital, the value of the same amount is purchased at Rs 47,100. Similarly, in Chennai and Kolkata, 22-carat of the much in demand metal is being traded at Rs 45,330 and Rs 47,180 for 10 grams, as per the Good Returns website.

As per the price of 24-carat gold, in Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams is being sold at Rs 48,100 and Rs 51,420, respectively. Then in Kolkata and Chennai, the yellow metal is being bought at Rs 49,880 and Rs 49,430 for the same quantity.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is being vended for Rs 46,480 and Rs 47,190, today. However, the value for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,070 and Rs 49,390, respectively. In God’s own country - Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 44,980 while 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,080 for the same amount.

Coming to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold for 10 grams is being procured at Rs 44,980. Additionally, 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,080 in both the southern cities for the same quantity. In Chandigarh, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 48,690 while for the same amount, 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 45,790.

The revised data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures rose by 0.08 percent to Rs 47,814.00 and is set to mature on 4 February this year. However, Silver futures rose by 0.16 percent to Rs 61,700.00 and are due to mature on 4 March this year.

