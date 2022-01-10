Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat purity reaches Rs 48,610; silver stands at Rs 60,700 per kilo

As for 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams of the precious metal is sold at Rs 48,610 and Rs 51,010

Ten grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 48,610 today, 10 January in India after witnessing a rise of Rs 10 when compared to yesterday’s acquiring price of Rs 48,600. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,700, witnessing no rise or fall in its rate from yesterday’s selling price.

The price of the yellow metal in the country varies daily due to factors including state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below is a list of top Indian cities and their gold rates on 10 January:

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is purchased at Rs 46,760 and Rs 46,610. Similarly, the much-in-demand yellow metal in Kolkata and Chennai, is traded at Rs 46,860 and Rs 44,930, as per the Good Returns website.

As for 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai and New Delhi, 10 grams of the precious metal is sold at Rs 48,610 and Rs 51,010. Likewise, the procuring price of 24-carat purity, in Kolkata and Chennai, stands at Rs 49,560 and Rs 49,010 respectively.

In other cities such as Lucknow and Patna, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,310 and Rs 48,350, today. The same amount of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 45,410 and Rs 45,850 in both the cities.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 48,660 and 22-carat gold of the same amount is procured for Rs 44,610. In Kerala, 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,660 for 10 grams while the rate of 22-carat for the same quantity is Rs 44,610.

The latest list from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveal that gold futures prices rose by 0.01 percent and reached Rs 47,455.00. However, silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.40 percent and currently stands at Rs 60,667.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.