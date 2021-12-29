Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat purity reaches Rs 48,230; silver touches Rs 62,500 per kg

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 47,230 and Rs 47,490, respectively.

The trading price of 24-carat gold in India touched at Rs 48,230 for 10 grams today, 29 December, indicating a rise of Rs 10 compared to yesterday’s selling price of Rs 48,220. Similarly, silver is priced at Rs 62,500 for one kilo, after witnessing no change from yesterday’s retailing price.

Every day the rate of gold differs due to factors such as making charges, state taxes and excise duties.

Here is a list of top Indian cities and their gold prices on 29 December:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 47,230 and Rs 47,490, respectively. Whereas in Chennai, for the same quantity, the much-in-demand yellow metal is traded at Rs 45,430 and in Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is procured at Rs 47,390.

Coming to the 24-carat gold rates, in the financial capital, 10 grams of the precious metal are at Rs 48,230, and in the national capital, the much-in-demand metal is traded at Rs 51,790 for the same quantity. Meanwhile, in Chennai and Kolkata, the purchasing price of gold is Rs 49,570 and Rs 50,090, for the same amount.

Looking into other cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat gold currently stands at Rs 49,470. For the same quantity, the purchasing price of 22-carat gold in both these cities is Rs 45,340.

In Lucknow, 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 48,990 for 10 grams, while 22-carat purity gold is trading at Rs 46,090. In Jaipur, the cost of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,290 while 24-carat of the much-in-demand yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 49,540, today.

Recent updates from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveal that gold futures prices fell by 0.10 percent and reached Rs 47,992.00. However, silver futures saw a fall of 0.07 percent and came down to Rs 62,472.00.