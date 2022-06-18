Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced Rs 52,100; silver at Rs 61,500 per kilo

In Coimbatore and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,850 and Rs 47,910 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,180 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,260 in Chandigarh.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,100 today, 18 June after seeing a rise of Rs 230 from yesterday's price of Rs 51,870. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 61,500, witnessing a rise of Rs 350 in its procuring rate.

In Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,750 while in Delhi, it is being sold at 47,780. In Chennai, the same quantity of the much-desired yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,850, according to the Good Returns website.

Coming to the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious metal in Kolkata, and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 52,100 while in Delhi, its price stands at Rs 52,120. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at a price of Rs 52,180 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,900 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is sold at Rs 52,250 in Jaipur and Rs 52,150 in Ahmedabad

In Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,780 while in Hyderabad and Kerala, the price stands at Rs 47,750. Likewise, in Visakhapatnam, the price of the same amount of 22-carat gold stands at 47,760 while in Mysore, and Mangalore, it is being sold at Rs 47,790.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,110 in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam while in Bengaluru, Mysore and Mangalore, it is being procured at Rs 52,130.

In Surat and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 47,810 and Rs 47,830, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is traded at Rs 52,160 in Surat and Patna.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures have fallen by 0.33 percent to Rs 50,820.00. Silver futures, which are set to mature on 5 July, slid 1.10 percent and settled at Rs 60,849.00.