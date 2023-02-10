The price of gold declined in India by Rs 550 today, 10 February. Ten grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 52,400 today. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 57,160 in the country. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 70,800. The decline in gold prices in India, as well as globally, is being attributed to the steadying dollar and expectations of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The price of gold varies every day due to excise duty, state taxes, making charges and other factors. In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs 52,450, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity costs Rs 52,400 in Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai,10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 53,200.

In case of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of the valuable metal costs Rs 57,310 in Delhi. The same amount is being traded at Rs 57,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 58,040 in Chennai.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,450 and Rs 53,200, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat valuable metal is being traded at Rs 57,310 in Lucknow and Rs 58,040 in Coimbatore.

In Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,450. The same quantity is priced at Rs 52,400 in Hyderabad. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 57,210 in Bengaluru and Rs 57,160 in Hyderabad.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,450. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 57,310 in both cities.

Coming to the Multi Commodity Exchange data, gold futures, which will mature on 5 April, fell 0.62 percent to Rs 56,500. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, slipped 1.03 percent to Rs 66,340.

