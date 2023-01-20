In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 57,110 today, 20 January. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 72,100. The value of the precious metal is impacted daily because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is available at Rs 52,350. The same quantity of the yellow metal is priced at Rs 52,500 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 53,250. As far as 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 57,110. The same quantity of 24-carat purity can be traded at Rs 58,090 in Chennai and Rs 57,270 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,350 and Rs 52,500 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity can be procured at Rs 57,110 in Pune and Rs 57,270 in Jaipur. In Bengaluru, Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,400. The price of 24-carat gold in all three cities is Rs 57,160.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is valued at Rs 52,500 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 57,270.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,350 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,110 in both cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.25 percent to Rs 56,687.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, increased by 0.50 percent to Rs 68,703.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.