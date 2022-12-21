Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,650; silver at Rs 70,100 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,650 today, 21 December, rising by Rs 540. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 70,100, following an increase of Rs 800. The price of the precious metal changes daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 50,100. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 50,250 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,150.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 54,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 55,800 in Chennai and Rs 54,820 in the national capital.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 50,100 and Rs 50,250, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,650 in Pune and Rs 54,820 in Jaipur.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat is being retailed at Rs 50,150. The same quantity of 24-carat purity in the three cities is being purchased at Rs 54,700.

In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,100. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,650 in all the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, fell 0.04 percent to Rs 54,878.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also witnessed a decline of 0.23 percent to Rs 69,480.00.

