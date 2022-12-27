Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,480; silver at Rs 71,100 per kilo

In India, ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,480 today, 27 December. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 71,100, witnessing no change from yesterday. The value of the metal alters daily owing to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 49,950. The same quantity of the metal is being procured at Rs 50,100 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,860.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 54,480. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,480 in Chennai and Rs 54,630 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 49,950 and Rs 50,100, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 54,480 in Kerala and Rs 54,630 in Jaipur.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 50,000. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,510 in these three places.

In Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneshwar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is acquired at Rs 49,950. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 54,480 in the above cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, grew by 0.05 per cent to Rs 54,702.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, also rose 0.32 per cent to Rs 69,295.00.

