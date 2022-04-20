Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,380; silver at Rs 70,000 per kilo

Gold price today: As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are being procured at Rs 49,850.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,380 in India today, 20 April. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 70,000 after an increase of Rs 100 from yesterday's selling price of Rs 69,900.

Owing to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes, the rate of the yellow metal fluctuates daily. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Wednesday:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are being procured at Rs 49,850. The same amount of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 50,290 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai is being obtained at Rs 54,380. The same amount of 24-carat purity in Chennai is being sold for Rs 54,870.

In Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 50,290 and Rs 49,880 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,870 in Madurai and Rs 54,460 in Patna.

Coming to regions like Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at a price of Rs 49,850. Likewise, in Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being traded at Rs 49,850. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,380 in all the above areas.

In Surat and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,900 and Rs 49,880 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,430 in Surat and Rs 54,460 in Nashik.

In other cities including Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,900 and Rs 49,950 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 54,430 in Ahmedabad and Rs 54,480 in Chandigarh.

An updated list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, decreased by 0.96 percent to Rs 52,760.00. Silver futures also witnessed a fall of 1.68 percent and currently stand at Rs 68,800.00.