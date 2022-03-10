Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,330; silver at Rs 71,200 per kilo

A revised list from the MCX revealed that gold futures dropped by 2.66 per cent and reached Rs 52.780.00 and silver futures observed a decline of 2.64 per cent and settled at Rs 69,504.00

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 10 March stands at Rs 54,330 following a rise of Rs 440 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 53,890. One kilo of silver is being vended at Rs 71,200 following a whooping rise of Rs 1,200 from yesterday’s vending price of Rs 70,000.

The price of the precious yellow metal fluctuates on a regular basis owing to factors like excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below are the current gold rates in some of the major Indian cities:

In New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,800, as per the Good Returns website. While in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 50,200.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, is being sold at Rs 54,330. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,770 in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,800. Similarly, in cities like Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is also priced at Rs 49,800. However, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,330 in all the above regions.

In Pune, Vadodara and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained for Rs 49,830, Rs 49,850 and Rs 49,950, respectively. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,369 in Pune, Rs 54,380 in Vadodara and Rs 54,480 in Jaipur, today.

Looking into Chandigarh, Nagpur and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,950, Rs 49,850 and Rs 49,830, respectively. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,480 in Chandigarh, Rs 54,380 in Nagpur and Rs 54,360 in Patna.

A revised list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) revealed that gold futures, which are going to mature on 5 April, 2022, dropped by 2.66 percent and reached Rs 52.780.00. While, silver futures also observed a decline of 2.64 percent and settled at Rs 69,504.00. They are set to mature on 5 May, 2022.

