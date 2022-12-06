Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 54,120 today, 6 December with a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being purchased for Rs 66,000 after a fall of Rs 500 from yesterday’s price. The rate of the yellow metal changes daily due to significant factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 49,600. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being acquired at Rs 49,750 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 50,450.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 54,120. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is rated at Rs 55,040 in Chennai and Rs 54,260 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,750 and Rs 50,450 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,260 in Lucknow and Rs 55,040 in Madurai.

In Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,600. In Mysore, Vadodara, and Patna, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 49,650. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati, costs Rs 54,120. In Mysore, Vadodara, and Patna, the same amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 54,160.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,750 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 54,260 in both cities.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 February 2023, surged 0.41 per cent to Rs 53,723.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March next year, grew 0.76 per cent to Rs 65,679.00.

