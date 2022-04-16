Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,060; silver rises to Rs 74,200 per kilo

According to MCX, gold futures dropped by 0.17 per cent to Rs 52,991.00 and silver futures witnessed a dip of 0.53 per cent to reach Rs 69,100

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 16 April, is Rs 54,060, witnessing no change from yesterday's value. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 74,200 after a staggering rise of Rs 4,200 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 70,000.

Factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges impact the value of the precious yellow metal daily. Here are the gold rates from some of the Indian cities this Saturday:

In Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,550, according to the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 50,140 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is priced at Rs 54,060. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,700 in Chennai.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,580 and Rs 49,650, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,090 in Pune and Rs 54,210 in Jaipur.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,550. While, in Vijayawada, Mysore, and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,550. Moreover, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being traded at Rs 54,060.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,580 and Rs 49,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 54,090 in Patna and Rs 54,210 in Chandigarh.

Updated data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, dropped by 0.17 per cent to Rs 52,991.00. Silver futures also witnessed a dip of 0.53 per cent to reach Rs 69,100.

