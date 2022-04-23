Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 53,780; silver at Rs 67,100 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures fell by 0.28 per cent to Rs 52,264.00 and silver futures saw a drop by 0.80 per cent and have currently settled at Rs 66,588

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 23 April stands at Rs 53,780 in India with no change in its rate from yesterday’s purchasing value. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 67,100 after a fall of Rs 300 from yesterday's procuring price of Rs 67,400.

Due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty, the rate of the yellow metal differs daily. Here are the gold rates from a few cities across the country today:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 49,300 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,650.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is being sold at Rs 53,780 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 54,160 in Chennai.

In Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 49,650 and Rs 49,360 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is sold at Rs 54,160 in Madurai and Rs 53,840 in Patna.

Looking into regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 49,300. Even in cities including Mysore, Mangalore and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 49,300. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is priced at Rs 53,780, today.

In Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,450 and Rs 49,360 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,930 in Jaipur and Rs 53,840 in Nagpur.

In other cities including Pune and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,360 and Rs 49,450 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,840 in Pune and Rs 53,930 in Chandigarh.

Updated list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.28 percent to Rs 52,264.00. Silver futures also saw a drop by 0.80 percent and have currently settled at Rs 66,588.

