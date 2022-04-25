Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 53,580; silver at Rs 66,600 per kilo

Factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty impact the rate of the yellow metal daily

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 25 April, stands at Rs 53,580, with an increase of Rs.140 in its rate from yesterday’s purchasing rate of Rs. 53,440. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 66,600, declining by Rs 100 from yesterday's procuring price of Rs 66,700.

Factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty impact the rate of the yellow metal daily. Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities on 25 April:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,990 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, 10 grams of the 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,280.

In the case of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,440 in New Delhi and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 53,760 in Chennai and Rs 53,580 in Mumbai.

In Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 49,280 and Rs 49,030 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 53,760 in Madurai and Rs 53,490 in Patna.

Coming to regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,990. In cities like Mysore, Mangalore, and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 48,990. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is priced at Rs 53,440, today.

In Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,130 and Rs 49,030 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 53,580 in Jaipur and Rs 53,480 in Nagpur.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,030 and Rs 49,130 in Pune and Chandigarh respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,480 in Pune and Rs 53,580 in Chandigarh.

Updated data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, declined 0.68 percent to Rs 51,905.00. Silver futures also dropped 1.56 percent to settle at Rs 65,505.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.