Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 53,190; silver at Rs 61,200 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 53,180, in India today, 18 November. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 61,200 with a decline of Rs 800 in its price. The rate of the precious yellow metal is dynamic, due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 48,760. The same amount of valuable metal is being bought and sold at Rs 49,510 in Chennai and Rs 48,910 in New Delhi.

If we take a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 53,190. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,360 in New Delhi and Rs 54,010 in Chennai.

In Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,910 and Rs 49,510 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 53,360 in Jaipur and Rs 54,010 in Madurai.

In Vijayawada, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,760. In Mysore Bengaluru and Surat, the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 48,810 Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 53,190. In Mysore, Bangalore and Surat, the same amount is being sold at Rs 53,240.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,790 and Rs 48,810 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 53,220 in Pune, while in Ahmedabad, it is valued at Rs 53,240.

In Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,790 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,220 in both cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, rose 0.15 percent to Rs 52,923.00. Silver futures, which will also mature in December, jumped 0.52 percent to Rs 61,293.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.