Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,760; silver at Rs 61,500 per kilo

Revised data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, decreased by 0.43 percent to Rs 50,445.00. Silver futures also witnessed a drop by 0.74 percent to settle at Rs 59,867.00.

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,760 today, 14 June, with no change in value from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 61,500 after witnessing a fall of Rs 500 from yesterday’s price of Rs 62,000.

Owing to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty, the value of gold changes daily. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Tuesday, 14 June:

As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being procured at Rs 48,430 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the metal is being retailed at Rs 52,760 in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,830 in Chennai.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat of gold is priced at Rs 48,410 and Rs 48,510, respectively. The same quantity of the 24-carat yellow metal is valued at Rs 52,810 in Pune and Rs 52,910 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,360. In Vishakhapatnam, Mysore and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being traded at the same price. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,760 in all the above areas.

In Surat and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,390 and Rs 48,410 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,790 in Surat and Rs 52,810 in Nagpur.

In Patna and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,410 and Rs 48,390. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,810 in Patna and Rs 52,790 in Ahmedabad.

