Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,740; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 52,740 today, 23 November after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being traded for Rs 61,000 witnessing a drop of Rs 200 from yesterday’s selling value. The price of the much-in-demand metal changes every day due to significant factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 48,430. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being bought in New Delhi for Rs 48,490. In Chennai, it is being sold for Rs 49,040.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being acquired at Rs 52,740. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 53,500 in Chennai and Rs 52,890 in the national capital.

In Guntur and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 48,340 and Rs 48,390, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed for Rs 52,740 in Guntur and Rs 52,790 in Surat.

In Kerala, Warangal, and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,340. In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Mangalore, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 48,390. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Warangal, and Rourkela is priced at Rs 52,740. In Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,790.

In Madurai and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 49,040 and Rs 48,340, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,500 in Madurai while in Vijayawada, it costs Rs 52,740.

In Tirupati and Nizamabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 48,340 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,740 in both cities.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, dropped by 0.05 percent to Rs 52,261.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, surged 0.24 percent to Rs 61,134.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.