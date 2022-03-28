Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,590; silver sold at Rs 68,900 per kilo

The rate of the much-in-demand metal fluctuates daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below are the gold prices from a few Indian cities:

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 28 March, stands at Rs 52,590, indicating no change from yesterday’s rate. One kilo of silver is being purchased at Rs 68,900, today.

The rate of the much-in-demand metal fluctuates daily due to factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. Below are the gold prices from a few Indian cities:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 48,200, as per the Good Returns website. While, in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal stands at Rs 48,440 today.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal is priced at Rs 52,590 in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,840.

In Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,200 presently. Similarly, in cities like Mysore, Vijayawada and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also priced at Rs 48,200. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold in all the above regions is being sold at Rs 52,590 for 10 grams.

In Patna and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,440, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,690 in Patna and Rs 52,840 in Coimbatore.

In Jaipur and Vadodara, 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,350 and Rs 48,250 today. The same quantity of 24-carat of the precious metal is valued at Rs 52,640 in Vadodara and Rs 52,740 in Jaipur.

In Ahmedabad and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is currently being bought and sold at Rs 48,280 and Rs 48,300, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,670 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,690 in Pune today.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, dropped 0.24 percent to Rs 51,740.00. Silver futures also observed a fall of 0.62 percent to settle at Rs 68,410.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.