Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,590; silver at Rs 68,900 per kilo

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 26 March has reached Rs 52,590 after an increase of Rs 280 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 52,310. One kilo of silver witnessed a big drop of Rs 1,100 from yesterday’s obtaining rate of Rs 70,000 and is currently priced at Rs 68,900.

The rate of the precious yellow metal varies daily due to several factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below are the recent gold rates from a few cities across the country:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,210, as per the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being procured for Rs 48,550.

If we look into 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 52,600. However, in Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,970.

In other places like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,210. Similarly, in Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also being sold at Rs 48,210. Meanwhile, in the above regions, 10 grams of 24-carat of yellow metal is being acquired for Rs 52,600.

Coming to Pune, Jaipur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,310, Rs 48,360 and Rs 48,550. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 52,700 in Pune, Rs 52,750 in Jaipur and Rs 52,970 in Madurai, respectively.

Furthermore, in Chandigarh, Surat and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,360, Rs 48,290, Rs 48,310, respectively. Whereas, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,750 in Chandigarh, Rs 52,680 in Surat and Rs 52,700 in Nashik.

An updated chart from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, this year, dropped by 0.36 percent to Rs 51.888.00. Silver futures also fell by 0.65 percent and currently stand at Rs 68,872.00.