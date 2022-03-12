Gold Price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,580; silver at Rs 70,200 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures reduced by 0.82 percent to Rs 52,800.00 and silver futures saw a fall of 0.32 percent and settled at Rs 70,246.00

In India, the procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 12 March stands at Rs 52,580 with no change in its selling rate from the previous day. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 70,200, after a rise of Rs 800 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 69,400.

Due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges, the rate of the much-in-demand metal changes day-to-day across the country. Below are the current gold rates from few Indian cities on 12 March:

In Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,200, according to the Good Returns website. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 49,060.

Looking into the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams of it in Mumbai and Kolkata currently stands at Rs 52,580. Likewise, in Chennai and New Delhi, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 53,520 and Rs 52,570, respectively.

In regions including Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended at Rs 48,200. Similarly, in Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam and Mysore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being obtained at Rs 48,200. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,580 in all the above areas.

Coming to Patna, Nagpur and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,250, Rs 48,280 and Rs 49,060, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,630 in Patna and Nagpur while in Madurai, it is being sold at Rs 53,520.

In Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,350. Whereas, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,730 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website revealed that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April, this year, reduced by 0.82 percent to Rs 52,800.00. While, Silver futures also witnessed a fall of 0.32 percent and settled at Rs 70,246.00.

