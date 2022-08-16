Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,530; silver at Rs 59,300 per kilo

According to the updated MCX data, gold futures surged by 0.46 per cent to Rs 52,579.00 and silver futures also witnessed a rise of 1.58 per cent and settled at Rs 59,299.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,530 in India with no change in its rate from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 59,300. The price of the yellow metal alters daily due to factors including excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. In Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 48,150, as per the Good Returns website. The same amount of the desired yellow metal is being traded at Rs 49,140 in Chennai. Whereas in New Delhi, it is rated at Rs 48,300 today.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 52,530. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is sold in Chennai for Rs 52,610 and in New Delhi, it is being retailed for Rs 52,690.

In Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at a price of Rs 48,200 and Rs 49,140, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,580 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,610 in Coimbatore.

In regions including Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,150. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be acquired at a price of Rs 48,200. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada is rated at Rs 52,530. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,580.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,200, respectively. In Chandigarh, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,690 while in Surat, it is rated at Rs 52,580.

In Jaipur and Vadodara, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,180, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,690 in Jaipur and Rs 52,580 in Vadodara.

