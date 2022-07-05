Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,340; silver at Rs 57,800 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures rose by 0.45 per cent to Rs 52,150.00 and silver futures increased by 0.56 per cent to settle at Rs 58,502.00

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 5 July, stands at Rs 52,340, with no change in yesterday’s price. One kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 57,800 and has not witnessed a change in its value.

The price of gold is impacted daily by factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty Here are the gold rates from a few Indian cities on 5 July:

The Good Returns website mentions 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,000 in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. In Chennai, 10 grams of the 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 48,100.

As far as 24-carat gold is concerned, 10 grams of the yellow metal is being procured at Rs 52,340 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The same amount of the 24-carat metal is being traded for Rs 52,480 in Chennai.

While in Madurai and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,100 and Rs 48,050 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,480 in Madurai and Rs 52,390 in Patna.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at a price of Rs 48,000 and in Bengaluru, the same amount is being traded at Rs 48,050. In Mysore and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat gold is available at a price of Rs 48,050 while in Bhubaneswar, the price stands at Rs 48,000. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar is traded at Rs 52,340. In Mysore, Bengaluru and Mangalore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 52,420.

In Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 48,150 and Rs 48,050 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,490 in Jaipur and Rs 52,390 in Nagpur.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,150 in Pune and Chandigarh respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 52,390 in Pune and Rs 52,490 in Chandigarh.

