Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,140; silver at Rs 66,300 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 6 April in India stands at Rs 52,140, observing no change from yesterday’s selling price. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is priced at Rs 66,300 after a drop of Rs 300 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 66,600.

The price of the yellow metal alters daily due to important factors including state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below are the gold prices from a few Indian cities this Wednesday:

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800 as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 48,160 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal is being sold at Rs 52,140 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 52,540 in Chennai.

In Surat and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,880 and Rs 48,160, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,220 in Surat and Rs 52,540 in Coimbatore.

In regions like Kerala, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,800. Whereas in Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also valued at Rs 47,800. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is being vended at Rs 52,140.

In Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,850, today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,190 in both the cities.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,950. However, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 52,290 in both the cities.

A revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, dropped by 0.28 percent to Rs 51,388.00. Meanwhile, Silver futures also witnessed a fall of 0.14 percent and settled at Rs 66,200.00.