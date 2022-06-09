Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,040; silver at Rs 62,100 per kilogram

According to the MCX, gold futures rose by 0.17 per cent to Rs 51,053.00 and silver futures dropped by 0.28 per cent to reach Rs 62,069.00

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 9 June stands at Rs 52,040 after an increase of Rs 110 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 51,930. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 62,100 following a rise of Rs 200 from yesterday’s procuring value of Rs 61,900.

The price of the much-in-demand metal differs daily due to significant factors including excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Thursday, 9 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is being bought and sold at Rs 47,700. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being retailed in Chennai at Rs 47,760.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of valuable metal is being obtained at Rs 52,040 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,100 in Chennai.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,850 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,090 in Patna and Rs 52,190 in Chandigarh.

In Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 47,700. In Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being procured at Rs 47,700. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,040 in all the above areas.

In Nashik and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,700 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,090 in Nashik and Rs 52,040 in Mysore.

In Nagpur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,760. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,090 in Nagpur and Rs 52,100 in Coimbatore.

