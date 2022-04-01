Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 67,600 per kilo

The value of the precious yellow metal alters daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Friday

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 1 April in India stands at Rs 51,980, observing no change from yesterday's acquiring rate. One kilo of silver is priced at Rs 67,600 after an increase of Rs 800 from yesterday’s procuring value that was Rs 66,800.

The value of the precious yellow metal alters daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Friday:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata at Rs 48,100. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being vended at Rs 48,340 in Chennai.

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 52,470 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,730 in Chennai.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,180 and Rs 48,340, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,550 in Pune and Rs 52,730 in Coimbatore.

In Hyderabad, Kerala and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 48,100. In Mysore, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is also valued at Rs 48,100. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above places is being traded at Rs 52,470.

In Jaipur and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,250 and Rs 48,340, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,620 in Jaipur and Rs 52,730 in Coimbatore.

Moreover, in Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 48,180 and Rs 48,250, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 52,550 in Patna and Rs 52,620 in Chandigarh.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, fell by 0.36 percent to Rs 51,979.00. Meanwhile, Silver futures also witnessed a decline of 0.19 percent to reach Rs 67,360.00.

