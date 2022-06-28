Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 60,000 per kilo

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.24 percent to Rs 50,773

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 28 June, is priced at Rs 51,980 in India after no change from yesterday’s procuring rate. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 60,000, after a drop of Rs 300 in its rate.

Owing to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges, the price of the yellow metal differs daily.

Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Tuesday, 28 June:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,650. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 47,700 in Chennai.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi is priced at Rs 51,980. The same quantity in Chennai is valued at Rs 52,030 today.

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,680 and Rs 47,800, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,030 in Vadodara and Rs 52,130 in Lucknow.

In Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,650. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being purchased at Rs 47,650. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas is valued at Rs 51,980.

In Coimbatore and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,700 and Rs 47,680, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,030 in both cities.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,680 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,130 in Chandigarh and Rs 52,030 in Surat.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.24 percent to Rs 50,773.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 July 2022, also witnessed an increase of 0.39 percent and reached Rs 60,177.00.

